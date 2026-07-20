Quiet start to the work week, storms rolling in Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — It will be a quiet start to the week with plenty of sunshine and fairly low humidity.

There is an Air Quality Alert today - level orange.

High temperatures will push into the 80s today with mostly sunny skies.

Our next chance for storms comes Tuesday. Once again, widespread strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. 70+ mph wind gusts, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes will all be possible between 2pm and 8pm.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler and becoming less humid. Many areas won’t get out of the 70s during the middle of the week.

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