6 Pittsburgh neighborhoods to be sprayed after mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department will conduct mosquito spraying in six neighborhoods on Wednesday after recent mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The scheduled spraying will occur from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Edgewood, Garfield, Homewood, Point Breeze, Regent Square and Wilkinsburg.

The health department will use Zenivex E20, a pesticide approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. This insecticide is designed to be low risk to people, pets and wildlife as it works only on contact with mosquitoes and degrades rapidly in sunlight. West Nile Virus, the leading mosquito-borne disease in the United States, is spread to people through bites from infected mosquitoes.

Crews will utilize a truck-mounted sprayer for the application. If rain prevents spraying on Wednesday, the operation will be rescheduled for the next day during the same hours. Nicholas Baldauf, a Vector Control Specialist for the Allegheny County Health Department, explained mosquito behavior and advised on personal protection.

“Generally, the species of mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are active from dusk to dawn,” Baldauf said. “To deter mosquito bites, we encourage people to use insect repellent on exposed skin or to wear long sleeves and pants. Both methods are effective at reducing or eliminating the possibility of getting a mosquito bite.”

Most individuals infected with West Nile Virus do not experience illness. About one in five people infected develop symptoms such as a fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash. Less than 1% of infected individuals develop a serious illness. There are currently no vaccines or medications to prevent or treat West Nile Virus. Residents who suspect they or someone they know has contracted the virus should seek medical evaluation and diagnosis from a health care provider.

Baldauf also emphasized the community’s role in mosquito control.

“Allegheny County residents play an important role when it comes to reducing the area’s mosquito population,” Baldauf said. “Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half inch of stagnant water, so residents should pay close attention to potential breeding sites like stagnant water in tires, unused swimming pools, buckets, corrugated piping and clogged gutters.”

Residents can report mosquito breeding sites on both private properties and public areas by contacting the Allegheny County Health Department’s Housing and Community Environment Program at 412-350-4046.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group