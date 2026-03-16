Rain mixes with snow later today, roads could turn slippery

PITTSBURGH — Colder air rushes in through the afternoon behind the cold front. Temperatures will drop to the 40s and 30s this afternoon with rain showers mixed with snow showers later this afternoon and in the evening.

Snow showers are expected Monday evening, with a few snow showers in the area on Tuesday. Roads will turn colder tonight and could bring slippery conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties, as well as the higher elevations in West Virginia and Maryland, from 5 p.m. this evening through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Areas in the advisory could see 2-4 inches of snowfall with strong wind gusts. Tuesday highs will only reach the upper 20s to around 30 degrees with wind chills in the teens.

Temperatures will still be below average Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s with mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures return to the 50s for the end of the workweek, with the chance for a few rain showers late Thursday and again later Friday evening.

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