PITTSBURGH - Rain showers will keep roads wet during the Friday morning commute for most of the area, but it may still be cold enough for a mix of sleet and rain north towards I-80.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
Related Headlines
Temperatures will climb above freezing overnight around Pittsburgh, Greensburg and Washington, but cold air may be tough to scour out near Venango, Clarion and Mercer counties.
After the morning round of wet weather, most of Friday looks dry, but don't get used to it.
The break in the wet weather pattern will be short, as the next system brings periods of rain back into the area Saturday.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we update the forecast.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}