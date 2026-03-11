Several rounds of storms throughout the day, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible

PITTSURGH — Be ready to have a plan in place Wednesday.

Several rounds of storms will bring the threat of damaging winds, heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and isolated tornadoes.

Scattered showers and a few storms will develop during the late morning and early afternoon with a stronger line of storms possible after sunset. The second line will be dependent on how many dry hours we can get during the afternoon to help destabilize the atmosphere again.

Severe watches and warnings could be issued with the storms, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest updates and alerts.

Cooler air returns into Thursday morning following the front with the chance of a few snow showers in the area. Highs on Thursday will only be in the low 40s, which is near average for this time of year, with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

