0 Snow causes issues on roads Friday

PITTSBURGH - Snow created issues all across the region for commuters on Friday

UPDATE (2:56 p.m. Friday): All Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been canceled, according to the National Weather Service.

All Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been cancelled across our region. — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 1, 2019

UPDATE (12:09 p.m. Friday): A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Friday from Allegheny, Westmoreland and Washington counties and south.

Snow will taper off in the Pittsburgh area through 1 p.m. with steady snow continuing through our southern counties through mid-to-late afternoon.

Little to no additional snow accumulation is expected for Pittsburgh. An additional half-inch to an inch or so is possible for southern counties, with isolated higher amounts through the afternoon.

Drive carefully as snow has covered the roads across the region this morning. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the rest of the snow.

A warm-up is in store as we head into the weekend.

We have a team of meteorologists and reporters tracking the snow and road conditions. We'll have LIVE Severe Weather Team 11 coverage on Channel 11 News at Noon.

UPDATE (10:15 a.m. Friday): Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh says the colder temperatures are making the snow stick very easily.

Brighter area of white = heavier areas of snow. Temps near 10 degrees so everything sticks very easily.



Full forecast ---> https://t.co/3lNA1g4kFS pic.twitter.com/Y2PvOQSsdR — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) February 1, 2019

UPDATE (10:00 a.m. Friday): Meteorologist Danielle Dozier is out monitoring road conditions in one of Channel 11's Traffic Trackers. She captured video of just how bad the roads are right now.

UPDATE (9:30 a.m. Friday): The snow combined with the cold temperatures are creating dangerous conditions on area roads. Here's a look at the Parkway West near Robinson. Cars are having to pull over to the side of the road because the roads are so treacherous.

More cars in park along the parkway on Robinson. I would say folks are driving roughly 5 miles per hour. @WPXI very dangerous. pic.twitter.com/rSRV0tudIS — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) February 1, 2019

UPDATE (9 a.m. Friday): Some areas in the mountains could get up to 7 inches of snow Friday. However, a large portion of western Pennsylvania will see 1 to 3 inches.

Some of the mountains areas could see up to 7" of light, fluffy, stick to every road snow.



Full forecast - https://t.co/3lNA1g4kFS pic.twitter.com/aXyITKBUlO — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) February 1, 2019

UPDATE (8 a.m. Friday): Many school districts are closing Friday due to snow-covered roads.

Some school districts are switching from delayed to CLOSED as the snow creates dangerous road conditions. Here's the updated list ---> https://t.co/UpSQ0GdpzH pic.twitter.com/APZOrVY0oY — WPXI (@WPXI) February 1, 2019

UPDATE (6 a.m. Friday): Snow is falling across much of the area, with the biggest impacts to the south.

Bigger Impacts the farther south you go this morning from snow.



Live Team 11 Coverage now on Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/UU4MnKPyBI — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) February 1, 2019

UPDATE (5:30 a.m. Friday): Widespread snow is leading to snow-covered roads and limiting visibility for drivers.

WIDESPREAD SNOW! Single digit temps = sticking everywhere.



We're tracking a truly dangerous morning commute now on Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/2cV5udz77W — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) February 1, 2019

Blowing snow. Hard to make out lanes in some spots. This 376 heading toward Aliquippa. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/SUwYUSm53Q — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) February 1, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Friday from Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington counties and south.

Snow will slow the morning commute Friday. A southern storm will push snow into the area before sunrise, with snow continuing through early afternoon.

Ground temperatures will be cold enough that snow will stick instantly to untreated surfaces, creating icy spots on roads, sidewalks and driveways.

The steadiest snow will fall south of Interstate 70, where 3 inches or more will be possible. Amounts will quickly decrease heading north, with many areas north of Allegheny County seeing less than an inch. In the city of Pittsburgh, an inch or so of snow is possible by noon.

