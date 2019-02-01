  • Snow causes issues on roads Friday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Snow created issues all across the region for commuters on Friday 

    PHOTOS: Snow creates messy morning commute across area

    Related Headlines

    UPDATE (2:56 p.m. Friday): All Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been canceled, according to the National Weather Service. 

    UPDATE (12:09 p.m. Friday): A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Friday from Allegheny, Westmoreland and Washington counties and south.

    Snow will taper off in the Pittsburgh area through 1 p.m. with steady snow continuing through our southern counties through mid-to-late afternoon.

    FULL LIST OF SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS

    Little to no additional snow accumulation is expected for Pittsburgh. An additional half-inch to an inch or so is possible for southern counties, with isolated higher amounts through the afternoon.

    Drive carefully as snow has covered the roads across the region this morning. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the rest of the snow. 

    A warm-up is in store as we head into the weekend.

    We have a team of meteorologists and reporters tracking the snow and road conditions. We'll have LIVE Severe Weather Team 11 coverage on Channel 11 News at Noon.

    INTERACTIVE RADAR

    UPDATE (10:15 a.m. Friday): Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh says the colder temperatures are making the snow stick very easily.  

    UPDATE (10:00 a.m. Friday): Meteorologist Danielle Dozier is out monitoring road conditions in one of Channel 11's Traffic Trackers. She captured video of just how bad the roads are right now.  

    UPDATE (9:30 a.m. Friday): The snow combined with the cold temperatures are creating dangerous conditions on area roads.  Here's a look at the Parkway West near Robinson.  Cars are having to pull over to the side of the road because the roads are so treacherous. 

    UPDATE (9 a.m. Friday): Some areas in the mountains could get up to 7 inches of snow Friday. However, a large portion of western Pennsylvania will see 1 to 3 inches.

    UPDATE (8 a.m. Friday): Many school districts are closing Friday due to snow-covered roads.

    FULL LIST OF SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS

    UPDATE (6 a.m. Friday): Snow is falling across much of the area, with the biggest impacts to the south.

    UPDATE (5:30 a.m. Friday): Widespread snow is leading to snow-covered roads and limiting visibility for drivers.

    ORIGINAL STORY: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Friday from Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington counties and south.

    Snow will slow the morning commute Friday. A southern storm will push snow into the area before sunrise, with snow continuing through early afternoon.

    INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Ground temperatures will be cold enough that snow will stick instantly to untreated surfaces, creating icy spots on roads, sidewalks and driveways. 

    The steadiest snow will fall south of Interstate 70, where 3 inches or more will be possible. Amounts will quickly decrease heading north, with many areas north of Allegheny County seeing less than an inch. In the city of Pittsburgh, an inch or so of snow is possible by noon.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories