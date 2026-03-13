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Thousands of power outages reported amid strong winds in the area

By WPXI.com News Staff
Thousands of power outages reported amid strong winds in the area Strong wind gusts have been blowing through the area, causing power outages for thousands of people. (Najma - stock.adobe.com)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Strong wind gusts have been blowing through the area, causing power outages for thousands of people.

Duquesne Light Company reported 3,271 customers without power as of 3:30 p.m.

Those outages by county are:

  • Allegheny County - 2,737 power outages
  • Beaver County - 525 power outages
  • Westmoreland County - 9 power outages

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

West Penn Power reports a total of 8,599 power outages in Pennsylvania.

Here’s how local counties had been impacted as of 3:30 p.m.

  • Allegheny County - 76 power outages
  • Beaver County - 68 power outages
  • Butler County - 58 power outages
  • Fayette County - 137 power outages
  • Lawrence County - 196 power outages
  • Washington County - 1,376 power outages
  • Westmoreland County - 1,839 power outages

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

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