Thousands of power outages reported amid strong winds in the area

PITTSBURGH — Strong wind gusts have been blowing through the area, causing power outages for thousands of people.
Duquesne Light Company reported 3,271 customers without power as of 3:30 p.m.
Those outages by county are:
- Allegheny County - 2,737 power outages
- Beaver County - 525 power outages
- Westmoreland County - 9 power outages
Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.
West Penn Power reports a total of 8,599 power outages in Pennsylvania.
Here’s how local counties had been impacted as of 3:30 p.m.
- Allegheny County - 76 power outages
- Beaver County - 68 power outages
- Butler County - 58 power outages
- Fayette County - 137 power outages
- Lawrence County - 196 power outages
- Washington County - 1,376 power outages
- Westmoreland County - 1,839 power outages
Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.
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