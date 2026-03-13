Thousands of power outages reported amid strong winds in the area

PITTSBURGH — Strong wind gusts have been blowing through the area, causing power outages for thousands of people.

Duquesne Light Company reported 3,271 customers without power as of 3:30 p.m.

Those outages by county are:

Allegheny County - 2,737 power outages

Beaver County - 525 power outages

Westmoreland County - 9 power outages

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

West Penn Power reports a total of 8,599 power outages in Pennsylvania.

Here’s how local counties had been impacted as of 3:30 p.m.

Allegheny County - 76 power outages

Beaver County - 68 power outages

Butler County - 58 power outages

Fayette County - 137 power outages

Lawrence County - 196 power outages

Washington County - 1,376 power outages

Westmoreland County - 1,839 power outages

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

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