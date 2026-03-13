LIVE UPDATES: High winds batter local communities

PITTSBURGH — High winds have been battering local communities this evening.
PHOTOS: High winds batter local communities
Multiple communities are under a High Wind Warning until midnight.
RELATED COVERAGE >>> High Wind Warning issued for multiple local counties as strong gusts continue
Thousands of power outages have been reported in the area as trees tear down wires.
RELATED COVERAGE >>> Thousands of power outages reported amid strong winds in the area
We are tracking reports of damage across the area.
If it is safe for you to do so, share photos of wind damage from your community with us here.
7:20 p.m.
7:15 p.m.
An Advance Auto Parts sign was blown over and landed on a car on Route 51.
7:10 p.m.
6:50 p.m.
Trees have fallen at schools and parks. A Channel 11 viewer shared a photo of a downed tree at the entrance to Burrell High School and another viewer shared a photo of a tree down at North Park.
6:40 p.m.
6:35 p.m.
A tree fell onto a house on the 1300 block of Ingham Street in Marshall-Shadeland.
6:25 p.m.
A Channel 11 viewer shared video of winds disrupting their front yard in Mount Washington.
6:15 p.m.
A light pole was blown down on the Boulevard of the Allies in Pittsburgh.
6:10 p.m.
Power outages are rising by the thousands in the area. At last check, nearly 70,000 power outages were being worked on.
5:50 p.m.
The Shaler Township Police Department said Vilsack Road is closed as crews make repairs to downed wires and a tree that was blown over.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group