LIVE UPDATES: High winds batter local communities

PITTSBURGH — High winds have been battering local communities this evening.

PHOTOS: High winds batter local communities

Multiple communities are under a High Wind Warning until midnight.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> High Wind Warning issued for multiple local counties as strong gusts continue

Thousands of power outages have been reported in the area as trees tear down wires.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Thousands of power outages reported amid strong winds in the area

We are tracking reports of damage across the area.

If it is safe for you to do so, share photos of wind damage from your community with us here.

7:20 p.m.

7:15 p.m.

An Advance Auto Parts sign was blown over and landed on a car on Route 51.

High winds batter local communities Advance Auto Parts sign blown over onto car on Route 51. (WPXI/WPXI)

7:10 p.m.

6:50 p.m.

Trees have fallen at schools and parks. A Channel 11 viewer shared a photo of a downed tree at the entrance to Burrell High School and another viewer shared a photo of a tree down at North Park.

High winds batter local communities Wind damage at North Park (WPXI/WPXI)

High winds batter local communities Wind damage at the entrance of Burrell High School. (WPXI/WPXI)

6:40 p.m.

6:35 p.m.

A tree fell onto a house on the 1300 block of Ingham Street in Marshall-Shadeland.

High winds batter local communities A tree fell onto a house on the 1300 block of Ingham Street in Marshall-Shadeland.

6:25 p.m.

A Channel 11 viewer shared video of winds disrupting their front yard in Mount Washington.

Strong winds disrupts home in Mount Washington Strong winds disrupts home in Mount Washington

6:15 p.m.

A light pole was blown down on the Boulevard of the Allies in Pittsburgh.

High winds batter local communities A light pole was blown down and is on the Boulevard of the Allies. (WPXI/WPXI)

High winds batter local communities A light pole was blown down and is on the Boulevard of the Allies. (WPXI/WPXI)

6:10 p.m.

Power outages are rising by the thousands in the area. At last check, nearly 70,000 power outages were being worked on.

5:50 p.m.

The Shaler Township Police Department said Vilsack Road is closed as crews make repairs to downed wires and a tree that was blown over.

Click here for more details.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group