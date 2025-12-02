Snow to impact the morning commute, ending around midday

PITTSBURGH — Snow will impact your plans and travel this morning; steady snow will taper to scattered snow showers by mid-morning and end around midday. Leftover lingering snow showers are possible in spots this afternoon but the bulk of this system comes through this morning.

The steadiest snow is expected through about 9am this morning. Snowfall potential is between 2″-4″ for most of the area, some isolated higher amount are possible where there is banding. A mix is possible south and east in southern Fayette and Monongalia counties where slightly less snowfall accumulation of 1″-2″ could be possible making road ways icy. Plan on snow covered roads, slippery travel and reduced visibility.

The cold air stays locked in through the week with the coldest air arriving late Thursday night into Friday morning with lows in the mid-teens. Another shot of snow showers is possible for the end of the work week.

