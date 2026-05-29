Steelers fire assistant coach just months after hiring him

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have relieved senior assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton II of his duties, Steelers Now has learned. The news was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Sr. special teams coach Derrius Swinton have parted ways due to violation of club policy, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 29, 2026

The Steelers have not made any official response to the report.

Swinton, 41, was new to the team this offseason, hired on Feb. 5 to be the assistant to special teams coordinator Danny Crossman. He was most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2023-25, including finishing the 2025 season as the Raiders’ interim special teams coordinator. He worked under Josh McDaniels, Antonio Pierce and Pete Carroll in his time with the Raiders, but was not retained under the new staff of Klint Kubiak this offseason.

Before heading to Vegas, Swinton served as the Los Angeles Chargers’ special teams coordinator in 2021 under Brandon Staley, but he was fired after just one season.

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