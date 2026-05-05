Some showers and storms possible Tuesday, steadier rain expected for Wednesday morning

Have an umbrella on hand for much of the week.

A few showers and storms will be possible Tuesday. One round will move through the area during the morning with another batch possible later in the day.

A steadier rain develops at night and will continue into Wednesday morning as cooler air returns to the forecast. Many areas could see a solid half inch to an inch of rain late tonight through Wednesday.

Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s for most of the second half of the work week. The weekend will be a bit warmer but with a chance of a few showers.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News on WPXI. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group