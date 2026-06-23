11 Investigates: Pittsburgh Police detective charged with theft

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police have filed criminal charges against one of their own.

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A homicide detective is now accused of theft by deception while working an off-duty security detail at a local department store.

According to the criminal complaint, a manager at the Target store in East Liberty reached out to Pittsburgh Police in March with concerns about an officer who was working a security detail.

According to the criminal complaint, the manager told police, “Detective Kalieb Hines ... was suspected of “stealing time.”

The manager said they had reviewed store surveillance cameras and “believed Hines had been arriving late, leaving early and submitting or verifying time for hours he did not work.”

Police removed Hines from the detail and launched an investigation into the allegations.

After comparing time cards to surveillance video, police say they noticed a pattern. On at least two separate occasions, they say, Hines clocked in late and left early. Investigators allege that he charged Target for the entire time.

The criminal complaint indicates Hines was paid $480.20 for five hours and 55 minutes that he never worked.

Police have charged Hines with theft by deception.

Just two years ago, another Pittsburgh Police officer, also working a security detail at the same store, faced similar accusations.

Sgt. Brian Marckisotto was accused of getting paid nearly $6,000 for time he wasn’t there.

Charges were eventually dismissed after Marckisotto completed a program for first-time offenders, but he did resign from the police department.

Meanwhile, Detective Hines has been placed on paid administrative leave.

He is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in August.

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