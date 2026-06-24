House fire burns in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in West Mifflin.

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An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says crews were called to the 100 block of Shara Drive at 11:18 a.m.

A second alarm was struck at 11:26 a.m. for additional resources.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

A photo shared with Channel 11 shows smoke rising from the scene.

West Mifflin house fire

Channel 11 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

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