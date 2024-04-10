Weather

Steady rain Wednesday morning; scattered showers in the afternoon

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Severe storms Heavy rain moved through the Pittsburgh area Tuesday morning, causing flood concerns.

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Make sure the umbrellas are in good, working order for the rest of the week.

TRACK THE RAIN USING OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Rain will make for a wet morning commute Wednesday with areas of ponding on roads. The steadiest rain will fall in the morning with only scattered showers for the afternoon.

Thursday could be an active day with a few rounds of rain and afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Right now, the timing for storms is mainly late day, impacting your afternoon and evening plans.

The ingredients are in place for severe weather with this system, with damaging winds, localized flooding and frequent lightning possible. Hail and an isolated tornado could also develop so check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast often for updates. Have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you as well for the latest alerts, watches and warnings.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Missing Beaver County man found dead during search of Monongahela River in Elizabeth Township
  • 2 suspects charged after 60-year-old man brutally attacked inside his Sewickley home
  • Mayor Gainey asked Gov. Shapiro to intervene in talks with UPMC over tax-exempt status, sources say
  • VIDEO: PPS taking Allegheny County to court over property reassessments
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read