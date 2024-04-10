Steady rain Wednesday morning; scattered showers in the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Make sure the umbrellas are in good, working order for the rest of the week.

Rain will make for a wet morning commute Wednesday with areas of ponding on roads. The steadiest rain will fall in the morning with only scattered showers for the afternoon.

Thursday could be an active day with a few rounds of rain and afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Right now, the timing for storms is mainly late day, impacting your afternoon and evening plans.

The ingredients are in place for severe weather with this system, with damaging winds, localized flooding and frequent lightning possible. Hail and an isolated tornado could also develop so check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast often for updates. Have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you as well for the latest alerts, watches and warnings.

