PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in a Butler County community are warning the public about bears in the area.

The Penn Township Police Department says they’re aware of a female bear and her three cubs within the community.

Police urge residents to be mindful of their pets and ask that they bring their garbage cans and bird feeders inside.

