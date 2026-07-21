Mail theft reported from collection boxes at 5 Pittsburgh-area post offices

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after thefts from multiple Pittsburgh-area post office collection boxes.

A U.S. Postal Inspector spokesperson tells Channel 11 that there are reports of thefts from blue collection boxes at five area post offices: Russellton, Ingomar, Pleasant Hills, Brentwood and Dravosburg.

The thefts are said to have taken place in the overnight hours of Monday.

Inspectors from the external crimes and mail theft teams are investigating.

Anyone who thinks their mail was stolen should make a report with their local police department and report it to postal inspectors online or by calling 1-877-876-2455.

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