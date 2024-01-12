Strong winds and rain Friday as next storm system moves in

PITTSBURGH — The next big storm blows in Friday bringing rain and strong winds. Some areas north of Pittsburgh and in the mountains will see a few hours of snow or a wintry mix before changing to rain Friday evening.

Wind and rain arrive first with periods of rain through the evening along with winds gusting as high as 40 mph. A Wind Advisory begins Friday afternoon and continues through early Sunday for much of the area. Stronger wind gusts are expected in Westmoreland, Fayette and Indiana counties where a High Wind Warning has been issued. Winds could blow as high as 60 mph.

Colder air moves in Saturday with wind chills in the teens and scattered snow showers. The coldest air of the season will follow early next week driving temperatures into the single digits and wind chills below zero.

Check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before you head out this weekend and watch for quickly changing weather conditions on the roads. Our team of meteorologists will bring you live updates in every newscast.

