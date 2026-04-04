Beaver County neighbors flock to see stuck barges in river as Turnpike crews monitor situation

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — The second day of barges stuck on a dam in the Beaver River brought out many neighbors to see it for themselves.

“I had to come over to see what was going on over here today!” said Jeff Bailey of New Brighton.

Many expected crews to be actively working to remove the barges from the dam. Channel 11 told you on Thursday that the Pennsylvania Turnpike said the barges got loose because of high water at their construction site of a new bridge over the river about four miles upstream.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Barge breaks free from Turnpike project, goes over dam in Beaver Falls

“To be honest with you when I wandered over this way, I expected to see cranes down here hoisting these things up,” said Steve Higgins of Beaver Falls.

“This is going to be some fun for them; they’re definitely going to need to do some planning for this one,” Bailey added.

A spokesperson with the PA Turnpike told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek they are working with contractors to get barges unstuck and removed, but they have to wait for the river level to drop.

“Noticeably way high,” Higgins said of the river. “Way high!”

Channel 11 saw crews with Fay S&B, the Turnpike’s contractor, at the riverbank. They didn’t want to do an interview, but said they’re watching the site in case a barge is knocked loose from the dam.

“I just hope it doesn’t turn into someone getting hurt downriver,” Higgins said.

The Turnpike said crews were working to get a boat downstream just in case the barges are knocked loose.

Neighbors said they’re also concerned about the dam itself.

“I hope the top of the dam isn’t damaged,” Higgins said.

Right now, the Turnpike said there is no timetable for when the barges will be removed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group