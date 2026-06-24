Sunny with slightly warmer temps Wednesday before rain, storms move in

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday will be pleasant and sunny this afternoon with slightly warmer highs in the upper 70s. There will be more clouds tonight, but it will still be comfortable. Lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

It will be partly cloudy and turning humid on Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. A few isolated storms could become strong to severe and produce damaging winds.

Muggy end of the week with many dry hours, but there will be a chance of scattered showers Friday evening into Saturday. Drier weather returns for Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

The summer heat is on next week; highs will be around 90 degrees for the end of June and start of July! Make sure to stay hydrated and cool!

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