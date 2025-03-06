Temperatures falling into the 30s, snow showers throughout the morning

PITTSBURGH — And we’re back to the heavy coats

Colder air has wrapped in behind our storm system sending temperatures into the 30s across much of the area this morning. Temperatures will stay in the 30s throughout the day. The wind chill will be in the 20s as it will be a windy day. Winds will be west about 20 mph much of the day with gusts to 35 mph.

While the snow will only dust the grass in most of the area, an inch or two of wet snow is possible in the mountains today.

Temperatures will rebound a bit Friday with some spotty showers for the afternoon and evening. Rain could mix with snow on Friday night.

Make sure to get live updates on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group