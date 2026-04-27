Temperatures to push into the mid-70s with a shower or two overnight

PITTSBURGH — Bright and sunny to start the week, but it will be a week of changes.

Monday will see some clouds late in the day. Temperatures will push into the 70s by mid-afternoon.

Monday night will be cloud with a shower or two overnight. Wind will pick up as well with wind gusts reaching 30-35 mph, up to 40 mph on the western side of the Laurel Highlands.

Scattered rain showers are expected by the morning commute on Tuesday with the chance for some thunder. Highs will be around 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Rain is expected throughout the day on Wednesday with some thunder. It will turn much cooler for the second half of the week into the weekend. Highs will only be in the 50s Thursday through Sunday.

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