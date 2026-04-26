Pittsburgh officials say 45 people were taken to hospitals, 18 arrests were made during NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety emergency crews were ready to jump into action during the historic NFL Draft. Officials have shared what first responders handled during the three-day event.

According to information shared by Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, medics received the highest number of calls during the draft.

In total, 45 people were taken to a hospital between North Shore, Downtown and Point State Park. Medics responded to 229 calls in those locations during the draft.

Police reported 18 total arrests in the areas of North Side, Point State Park and Downtown during the draft. Officers gave out 18 citations in those areas within the same amount of time.

People within the NFL Draft were on better behavior. Only two arrests were made within the draft footprint on the North Side and only two citations were given out in that area during the entire event.

The only arrest made at Point State Park was a misdemeanor on the first day.

Police said a gun was recovered Downtown on the first day of the draft.

Firefighters responded to one call on the third day of the draft. They reported that it was caused by hot ashes from a grill.

One couple was also thankful for the help of Pittsburgh’s Bureau of Fire after they recovered an engagement ring from a sewer grate.

“As we welcomed hundreds of thousands of people to the Draft, our Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, Pittsburgh Crossing Guards, Pittsburgh Emergency Management & Homeland Security and our partners worked day and night — thank you for keeping Pittsburgh safe," the City of Pittsburgh said on Sunday.

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