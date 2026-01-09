Temperatures soar to near 60 before showers roll in for the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Unseasonably warm temperatures to end the week, but there is plenty of winter yet to come.

Temperatures will soar near 60 degrees Friday, more than 20 degrees above average for this time of the year. Most of the day will be dry, but a few showers and even a rumble of thunder will be possible throughout the day. Rain showers shut off for Friday night.

Saturday will also be damp with steadier rain possible late in the day and during the evening. It won’t be quite as warm with highs in the lower 50s.

Colder air rushes in late Saturday night with temperatures falling below freezing by Sunday morning. Sunday will also bring scattered snow flurries so have the winter coats ready.

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group