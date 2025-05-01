Thunderstorms returning to the area Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms return to the area Thursday and some of them could once again bring damaging winds.

The threat for strong storms will return this afternoon across much of the area. Some of the strongest storms could produce damaging winds in excess of 60 mph hampering clean up and power restoration efforts from Tuesday’s storms.

Heavy downpours and hail may also come with any storm that develops so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest alerts, watches and warnings.

Unsettled weather with showers and isolated storms continues into the weekend. Some areas will see nearly two inches of rain total through Sunday.

