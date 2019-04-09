Tree pollen peaking across our area

PITTSBURGH - Tree pollen is peaking across western Pennsylvania. The most common type of tree pollen is ash although we also see maple, oak and willow in our area.
Meteorologist Danielle Dozier spoke to Dr. Deborah Gentile with East Suburban Pediatrics, who says we’ll probably start seeing our car windshields covered in a yellow layer of pollen in the next few days.
High winds can help blow the pollen around; pollen can travel 30 miles through the air.
Gentile says more and more people are coming into her office with allergy symptoms. She expects the counts to climb higher over the next week.
If you suffer from allergies, you will want to limit your outdoor exposure, keep your car and home windows shut and take a shower when you get home after being outside. This prevents the pollen from getting on everything in your home.
