  • Babysitter charged in drowning death of 7-year-old

    Updated:

    BALDWIN, Pa. - The woman who was caring for a 7-year-old when she drowned in a Baldwin pool last summer has been charged.

    Bhima Acharya, 25, was babysitting the little girl on July 19, 2018 when the child was found not breathing in a neighbor's swimming pool on Elmwood Drive.

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: 7-year-old dies after she was found in pool

    Police just charged Acharya with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children.

    This is a breaking news story. Watch Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for developments.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories