BALDWIN, Pa. - The woman who was caring for a 7-year-old when she drowned in a Baldwin pool last summer has been charged.
Bhima Acharya, 25, was babysitting the little girl on July 19, 2018 when the child was found not breathing in a neighbor's swimming pool on Elmwood Drive.
Police just charged Acharya with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children.
