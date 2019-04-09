  • Pittsburgh gun legislation signed into law by Mayor Peduto

    PITTSBURGH - Controversial gun legislation was signed into law Tuesday by Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

    The legislation -- which makes it illegal to load, brandish, display, discharge, point or otherwise use an assault weapon within the city -- passed a final Pittsburgh City Council vote 6-3 on April 2.

    Peduto was joined by City Council members when he signed the legislation Tuesday.

    The legislation will also give courts the power to take weapons from people deemed to be a risk.

    Gun rights supporters have said they plan to sue the city and file complaints against each council member.

