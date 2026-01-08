A very mild Thursday afternoon with temperatures into the 50s

PITTSBURGH — We’ll start the day with some sun before clouds roll in later today. It will be a very mild January afternoon with high temperatures well into the 50s.

Rain returns to the area Friday and will linger into the first half of the weekend.

Temperatures will push to near 60 degrees Friday and into the upper 50s Saturday. Colder temps could bring some snow showers by Saturday night and Sunday.

