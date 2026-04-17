Local lacrosse teams use rivalry game to promote mental health awareness

The young generation in our area is leading the way, breaking the stigma about mental health. Two local high school lacrosse teams used a rivalry game to spread awareness and to let people know they aren’t alone.

Peters Township and Canon-McMillan are fierce rivals in so many sports, including lacrosse. While the girls left it all out on the field during a game in April, between the whistles, they stood as one for an important message: a message about mental health.

“It means a lot to just come together to play for something that’s bigger than lacrosse, and support other girls and other athletes, youth athletes, that could possibly be struggling,” said Canon-McMillan junior captain Olivia Dopson.

“It shows that we could unite together. Even though we’re usually rivals, we can unite together to support one good cause,” added Peters Township player Charlee Blackwell.

The cause is an organization called Morgan’s Message. Morgan was a lacrosse player from Virginia who played at Duke University.

Morgan's Message (WPXI/WPXI)

She suffered a horrific knee injury that sidelined her for months. It led to depression and eventually suicide in 2019. Her parents turned the tragedy into a cause to save others.

Morgan's Message (WPXI/WPXI)

On the Morgan’s Message website, her friends and parents share memories of the vibrant daughter, sister and friend, and reach out to others with an important message.

“I want to scream to the kids, you are not alone, you’re not the only one who feels this way, who is feeling this way. There’s nothing wrong with you,” said Morgan’s mom, Dona Rodgers.

Morgan's Message (WPXI/WPXI)

It’s a message the teams from Canon-Mac and Peters Township embraced. They raised money for the organization with t-shirts, bracelets, a basket raffle, giveaways and a halftime game with youth lacrosse teams. Morgan’s Message uses the donations to support student athletes nationwide.

Morgan's Message (WPXI/WPXI)

“I think to be here supporting Morgan’s message just means you’re supporting a very good cause that should be more of a bigger deal in the athletic field,” Blackwell said.

Awareness and support are two important life lessons where the younger generation is front and center, leading the discussion, helping all of us along the way.

“Teaching these girls that it’s always bigger than lacrosse, we’re playing for something bigger,” said Canon-McMillan head coach Camryn Whipple. “Lacrosse is just one part of any athlete’s identity, not the single factor. So just getting to foster the human behind the athlete and do it alongside a bunch of talented girls is really special.”

Click here for more information on Morgan’s Message.

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