Channel 11 Exclusive: Woman rescued from crash as a baby in 1978 reunited with man who saved her

In 1978, a state trooper pulled a baby from the wreckage of a deadly crash. She was the only survivor.

Decades later, the two have been reunited.

Only Channel 11’s Cara Sapida was there when the two met for the first time in decades. Watch the heart-touching moment on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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