Jeannette is installing new security cameras, hiring new officers

JEANNETTE, Pa. — The City of Jeannette is emphasizing safety with the addition of new cameras and increased pay for new officers.

“The city is trying to continue to increase its surveillance, increase the equipment that we use to better serve, and make sure the community is safe in the long run,” said City Manager Ethan Keedy

He said the city will be placing new security cameras in the parks by the end of June. This is in addition to the 30-40 added downtown within the last two years.

The new technology will be equipped with night vision and will hopefully crack down on the recent vandalism seen at the parks.

“With the increase in vandalism and kids riding their dirt bikes down through the parks, we realized this is something that we have to do,” Keedy said.

Over the past two years, the city has put 1.7 million dollars in the revitalizing the parks. Chief Derek Manley said the new technology has helped his department while they are short-staffed.

“It’s an invaluable tool,” said Chief Manley. “A lot of our cameras are streamed right into the patrol office on a large TV for officers if they are sitting and doing a report. They can glimpse up and see something happen and take proactive measures before getting a call through the 911 center.”

Five parks will see the new cameras, including:

Agnew Park

Arlington Park

Third Street Park

West Jeannette Ballfield

Altman Park

Altman Park will also receive an additional camera to protect the new pavilion.

Jeannette will also increase pay for new officers. The department has been trying to fill three full-time vacancies for several months.

“The advertisement that we are going to be testing again had a major influx of applications being taken compared to none being taken before, with the beginning salary rate,” Chief Manley said.

Jeannette currently has 10 full-time officers and is one of the only departments that offers retirement after 20 years of service with no age requirement.

“The goal is to hopefully entice them to come here to Jeannette to work here and stay here, maybe buy a house and live here. But the overall goal is to try and make sure we are back at a full rank by the end of the year,” Keedy said.

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