11 Cares teams up with Jerome Bettis for annual holiday toy drive

PITTSBURGH — 11 Cares and its partners are teaming up with Jerome Bettis to make the holidays brighter for Pittsburgh area children.

The Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation has been hosting toy drives for many years.

CLICK HERE for this year’s wish list!

You can also drop off an unwrapped toy at a Clearview Financial Center from Nov. 18 through Dec. 11. CLICK HERE to see the list of Clearview locations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group