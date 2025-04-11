Local elementary school teacher accused of hitting child in face, state police file charges

BUTLER COUNTY — A local elementary school teacher is facing criminal charges after State Police say she hit a student during school hours.

Knoch Primary School special ed teacher Carly Miller is facing assault and harassment charges.

According to State Police, she hit an 8-year-old in the face during school hours back in November.

“There’s been an investigation internally by the school and externally by law enforcement,” district solicitor Thomas Breth said.

According to Breth, the district was made aware of the allegations shortly after the alleged incident and has been cooperating with law enforcement.

“From the school district’s perspective, they’ll proceed through the process of terminating her employment and the criminal charges are something the teacher will have to deal with,” he said.

Miller is challenging the district’s decision and is currently suspended. Her name is nowhere to be found on the district website.

Community members are reacting to the news. Erron Brown has grandkids in Knoch and says he’s always been happy with the district but adds teachers should never strike students.

“Definitely not - especially with special ed and someone that young...I mean, that’s pretty young. I just don’t think it’s the right place that should be done,” he said.

Channel 11 is still working to learn what led up to the incident.

