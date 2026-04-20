Highmark Wholecare holds first free farmer’s market of the year in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Pa. — Highmark Wholecare teamed up with local food banks to hold its first free farmers’ market of the year on Friday.

It was held at the AHN Suburban in Bellevue.

Around 400 local families each got baskets of fresh produce.

Volunteers were also there to help anyone who may need help renewing their Medicare.

“It’s a time when we can really help people to get some healthy food and be able to have access to medicine,” said Michael Callaghan, manager of the Farm-to-Family program.

Twenty-six more events are planned throughout the year.

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