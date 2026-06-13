Person dead, another person injured after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County

VENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is dead and another person is injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Butler County.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened on Oneida Valley Road (Route 38) near Woods Road in Venango Township at 5:22 p.m. on Friday.

Troopers said a vehicle was traveling north on Route 38 and veered into the southbound lanes for unknown reasons.

That vehicle hit the driver’s side of a second vehicle that was traveling in the southbound lanes. It then continued and hit another vehicle, also in the southbound lanes, troopers say. The first vehicle then spun off the side of the road.

Troopers said the driver of the first vehicle was extricated from the inside and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was also extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

Police said all other drivers were evaluated by medics at the scene, but denied further treatment.

A fourth vehicle was damaged by debris. It was able to be driven from the scene.

All of the other vehicles were disabled and had to be towed away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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