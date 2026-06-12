Channel 11 Exclusive: High school student accused of running sextortion network appears in court

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A high school student accused of running a sextortion network involving his classmates faced a judge today.

Channel 11’s Cara Sapida was the only reporter in the courtroom when Zachariah Meyers’ attorney called for his release from jail pending trial.

We’ll tell you the arguments made by that attorney and the judge’s decision on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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