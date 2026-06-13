Oakland residents say cars were towed without proper notice, officials say signage was approved

PITTSBURGH — A rude awakening for drivers parked along Ward Street in Oakland this week.

A Pitt student told us she and others walked outside Thursday morning to find their cars gone. They’d been towed.

Paige Evans is a pre-law student at Pitt. She called the whole thing “frustrating.”

She says her car was one of many towed away Thursday morning.

“A lot of people were just looking around confused,” she said.

On Friday, we could see cones all over the street with “no parking” signs attached to them.

Evans says that was not the case Wednesday evening, and she had no idea she could be facing a ticket or a tow.

“There was maybe a cone. It didn’t have a white sticker on it. There was no signage. Nothing,” she said.

Channel 11 reached out to the City of Pittsburgh to find out what happened. We discovered there is a Pittsburgh Water project going on there.

Spokesperson Julianne Pelusi told Channel 11 in a statement that contractors are performing roadway restoration following service line replacements.

The statement went on to say:

“In this case, the contractor obtained the required permit for the work, posted temporary parking restrictions in advance, and Pittsburgh Police verified the signage before approving the tow.”

As for Evans, she’d like to see better communication and wants the city to pay for these tows.

“I definitely want to see reimbursements for everybody. Not just me, but everyone else. Unexpected $190 isn’t something you can just pull from a tree. It’s a lot of money, especially for a college student,” she said.

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