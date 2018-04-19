Ashley HomeStore to hold hiring event on McKnight Road

Ashley HomeStore is holding a hiring event from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at the Hampton Inn at 4574 McKnight Road.
The store is opening soon at Ross Towne Center and plans to hire over 50 full-time employees.
Interested candidates attending can prepare for on the spot interviews for sales, office support and delivery drivers. You can search the full list of positions here.
