Best store brands of 2018: Aldi, Kroger, Jet.com top lists
The private labels at Aldi and Kroger are the big winners in a new tally of the best stores brands in the land for 2018, according to one new survey.
Kroger’s Simple Truth, Aldi’s Simply Nature win big among store brands
If you’re already a fan of store brands, you know that private labels can help you to save money at a time when the cost of name-brand good is on the rise.
Within the last couple weeks, name-brand powerhouses like Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark both announced new rounds of price hikes on a variety of consumer products.
Practically every store brand on the face of the Earth promises it will meet the quality of the name brands you’re familiar with. But the private-label industry has been experiencing a lot of growth over the past few years by making premium products that actually exceed name-brand quality.
You’ll typically pay a bit more for this category of store-brand products, but it will still be much lower than you would pay for a name brand.
Recognizing all the great new premium house brands out there, industry publication Store Brands asked its team of editors to consider the options and select the finest store-brand products introduced over the past year across some 30 different categories.
More than 200 products were in play, but only a handful were left standing when the judges awarded gold, silver and bronze medals to the best store brands of 2018.
Supermarkets like Kroger and Aldi ruled the roost, while smaller regional or online grocers like Harris Teeter, Giant Eagle and Jet.com also made a showing.
If you’re the kind of shopper who is still skeptical about buying off-brands, you may want to consult this list the next time you’re shopping because this is the cream of the crop when it comes to store brands!
Baby Food
|
Kroger
|Gold
|Simple Truth Organic Fruit & Veg Puree Blueberry, Banana, Kale & Spinach
|
Aldi
|Silver
|Little Journey Sweet Pea White Chicken Puree
Beverages/Coffee (Ground and Whole Bean)
|
Jet.com
|Gold
|Uniquely J Peruvian Coffee, Organic and Fair Trade
|
Aldi
|Silver
|Barissimo Fair Trade Certified Organic Peru Whole Bean Medium Roast
|
Kroger
|Bronze (tie)
|Hemisfares 100% Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Whole Bean Medium Roast
|
Giant Eagle
|Bronze (tie)
|Giant Eagle Market District Direct Trade Colombia Medium Roast
Beverages/Coffee (Single Serve)
|
Jet.com
|Silver
|
Uniquely J Organic, Fair Trade Badass Expresso, Intensity 10
Beverages/Juices and Smoothies
|
Aldi
|Silver
|Simply Nature Organic Antioxidant Power
|
Aldi
|Bronze
|Lassonde Beverages Canada — Specially Selected 100% Pure Black Cherry Juice
Beverages/Milk
|
Aldi
|Gold
|Friendly Farms Chocolate Almond Milk
|
Aldi
|Silver
|Friendly Farms Coconut Milk Original
Beverages/Sports Drinks
|
Kroger
|Gold
|Simple Truth Organic Electrolyte Solution Wild Berry
Beverages/Water
|
Aldi
|Bronze
|Puraqua Belle Vie Grapefruit Sparkling Water
Bread
|
Aldi
|Gold
|Specially Selected Sliced Brioche Loaf
|
Aldi
|Silver
|L’Oven Fresh Wraps, Spinach Herb
Chips
|
Kroger
|Gold
|Nashville Style Hot Chicken Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
|
Aldi
|Bronze
|Simply Nature Organic Multigrain Tortilla Chips
Dairy
|
Aldi
|Gold
|Friendly Farms Crazy for Coconut Tilts Greek Yogurt
|
Kroger
|Bronze (tie)
|Carbmaster Low Fat Peach Cottage Cheese
|
Aldi
|Bronze (tie)
|
Friendly Farms Key Lime Crunch Tilts Greek Yogurt
Frozen Fruit
|
Aldi
|Gold
|Season’s Choice Tropical Blend
Frozen Vegetables
|
Kroger
|Gold
|Mini Sweet Potatoes with Moroccan Inspired Artisan Seasoning Blend
|
Kroger
|Silver
|Petite Potatoes with Smoked Gouda, Onion & Thyme Artisan Seasoning Blend
|
Aldi
|Bronze
|Mediterranean Quinoa with Spinach, Garbanzo Beans, Red Peppers and Onions
Health, Beauty and Medical Products
|
Harris Teeter
|Bronze
|Harris Teeter Traders French Lavender Body Lotion
Household Products
|
Jet.com
|Silver
|Uniquely J Fragrance Sparkling Grapefruit-Scented Bathroom Cleaner
|
Jet.com
|Bronze
|Uniquely J Fragrance-Free Wood Floor Cleaner
Meal Solutions
|
Aldi
|Gold
|Earthly Grains Ready-to-Eat Quinoa Meal/Spicy Jalapeno & Roasted Peppers
|
Aldi
|Silver
|Earth Grown Vegan Veggie Burger
Meat (Frozen)
|
Kroger
|Gold
|Private Selection Peri Peri Seasoned Chicken Breasts and Private Selection Shawarma Chicken Breasts
Meat (Jerky)
|
Aldi
|Gold
|Simms Artisan Jerky, Spicy Garlic Pork
Meat (Other Processed)
|
Aldi
|Silver
|Parkview Uncured Angus Beef Franks
|
Kroger
|Bronze (tie)
|Private Selection Natural Hardwood Smoked All-Beef Hot Dogs Made with Beef Brisket
|
Aldi
|Bronze (tie)
|Parkview Select Cuts Hot Italian Style Uncured Cooked Chicken Sausage
Oils and Vinegars
|
Jet.com
|Silver
|Uniquely J California Single Origin Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|
Jet.com
|Bronze
|Uniquely J Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Pasta and Macaroni
|
Aldi
|Gold
|Live Gfree Gluten-Free Deluxe Rice Shells & Cheese
|
Harris Teeter
|Silver
|Harris Teeter Traders Sprouted & Ancient Grain Blend Multigrain Pasta
|
Aldi
|Bronze
|Simply Nature Organic Deluxe Shell Pasta with Cheese Sauce
Pet Food
|
Aldi
|Silver
|Pure Being Grain-Free Dog Treats in two flavors; Chicken and Beef & Cheddar
|
Aldi
|Bronze (tie)
|Pure Being Adult Dog Food (canned) in three varieties: Salmon & Potatoes, Beef & Chicken and Chicken & Vegetable Stew
|
Aldi
|Bronze (tie)
|Pure Being Natural Cat Food in two flavors: Salmon, Brown Rice & Sweet Potato; and Chicken & Chickpea
Sauces, Salsas and Dips
|
Kroger
|Gold
|Private Selection Chimichurri Finishing Sauce
|
Aldi
|Bronze
|Little Salad Bar Southwest Guacamole
Snack Bars
|
Aldi
|Silver
|Elevation Better for Your Bar by Millville/White Chocolate Macadamia Nut
Spices and Seasonings
|
Aldi
|Silver
|Stonemill Lemon Pepper Salt-Free Seasoning Blend
Conclusion
In the final tally, Aldi took home 27 awards in total; Kroger nabbed 12 (including two wins for Harris Teeter, which is owned by Kroger); Jet.com scored six and Giant Eagle got one.
When it comes to bringing home the gold, Aldi was awarded seven gold medals to Kroger’s six gold medals. Yet Kroger really shined in frozen vegetables, where it captured both gold and silver.
Pet food, meanwhile, was one category where Aldi stood head and shoulders above the competition, with its Pure Being line capturing both silver and bronze. Jet.com, meanwhile, was particularly strong in the coffee category.
But remember, you’re the real winner when you buy any of the best store brands of 2018 because you save money and still get a great product!
