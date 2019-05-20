  • 5.20.19 Long-term care insurance; Name brands; One-day shipping

    Updated:

    Clark discusses the high cost of long-term care insurance; Some of the most expensive brands seem to be doing well right now. Clark tells you how to avoid buying the expensive name brands; One-day shipping is coming from some of the biggest retailers.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

    Watch the video

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories