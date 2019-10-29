Uber Credit Card Makes Big Changes to Rewards and Benefits

When the Uber-branded credit card was launched two years ago, I applied right away to start earning 4% cash back on restaurants, a $50 annual streaming credit and other valuable perks with no annual fee.

Even though I rarely use Uber, it was my go-to credit card. But big changes have just been announced…

Uber Credit Card Changes: What You Need to Know

The Uber Visa Card issued by Barclays has been renamed the Uber Credit Card. Its overhauled rewards program now caters more to Uber loyalists than those looking for a general-purpose credit card.

Changes take effect for new cardholders right away and over the next few months for existing cardholders.

In this post, I’ll explain the changes to how you earn and redeem rewards, plus some additional benefits that are being modified as part of the Uber Credit Card relaunch.

Earning Rewards

When it comes to earning rewards, the biggest change is that the Uber Credit Card now offers an improved 5% back on Uber and JUMP rides and when you use Uber Eats.

However, the dining and online purchases categories will earn less than they did before.

Uber Credit Card (New) Uber Visa Card (Old) 5% back in Uber Cash on all your Uber and JUMP rides and your favorite meals through Uber Eats

3% back in Uber Cash on hotels, airfare, takeout, restaurants and bars

1% back in Uber Cash on all other purchases 4% back on restaurants, takeout and bars, including UberEATS

3% back on hotel and airfare, including vacation home rentals

2% back on online purchases, including Uber, online shopping and streaming services

1% back on all other purchases

Redeeming Rewards

With the new Uber Credit Card, your rewards will come in the form of Uber Cash. The previous program provided the flexibility to also use points for cash back, statement credits or gift cards.

Uber says there’s no minimum to redeem Uber Cash and it doesn’t expire.

Additional Cardholder Benefits

One of the biggest perks of the old Uber card was a $50 annual statement credit for online subscription services after you spent $5,000 on your card, but this benefit is being phased out.

The cell phone protection benefit is continuing, but an email I received from Barclays says there will be “changes to the insurance provider and to the maximum coverage levels and deductible amounts” as of November 1, 2019.

Also starting in November, Extended Warranty and Price Protection benefits are being eliminated.

Meanwhile, Barclays says it’s adding Roadside Dispatch to the Uber Credit Card on November 1, 2019. The benefit is a pay-per-use roadside assistance program.

Final Thought

It’s clear that the overhauled Uber Credit Card is designed to appeal more to Uber fans, so you have to think about how much you use the company’s services before you apply.

For existing cardholders, check your email for details from Barclays on the conversion and see the FAQ page here.

