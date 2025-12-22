Wintry mix moves in overnight, continues intermittently on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — A wintry mix moves in after midnight and continues off-and-on through early Tuesday morning.

Most areas will see rain, but areas north of Allegheny County could see a brief period of snow mixing in before warmer air changes it to rain.

A glaze of ice is also possible farther north and west in Clarion and Jefferson counties.

The rest of the day Tuesday will be breezy with light showers or drizzle along with temperatures climbing back into the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be dry, but showers return for Christmas Eve and continue off and on through Christmas Day.

It will be milder with highs near 50 and while it will not be a washout, you will need the rain gear from time to time as you head out.

