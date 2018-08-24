CONFIRMED: Costco Wholesale is adding 3 new payment options

The next time you go through the checkout lane at Costco Wholesale, you’ll have a few new payment options!
In an email to Clark.com, Costco has confirmed that members of the warehouse club can now use Apple Pay at all U.S. locations. Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.
Costco now accepts Apple Pay at its U.S. warehouse clubs
Here’s the statement from Costco management that was sent to us:
“We’ve added additional mobile payment options to make your next visit more convenient than ever. Costco members can now use Apple Pay, Google Wallet and Samsung Pay at U.S. Costco locations.”
Costco is also reportedly working to make mobile payment options available at its gas stations. Stay tuned for that…
This is important: Costco still only accepts Visa credit cards at its clubs, including for payments made through Apple Pay and other digital wallets. However, non-Visa debit cards can be used.
Costco in-store payment options:
- NEW: Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
- Visa credit cards
- Cash
- Checks
- Debit cards
- EBT
- Costco Cash cards
If you want to shop at Costco with a credit card other than a Visa, you’ll have to buy online at Costco.com. The retailer’s website accepts Visa, Mastercard and Discover. Read more here.
