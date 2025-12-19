Police in Westmoreland County looking for runaway 15-year-old girl

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Westmoreland County are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway 15-year-old girl.

State police say Hailey Nicole Drury was last seen leaving her home on North Bank Street in Derry Township at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Drury was wearing black sweat pants, an unknown color hoodie and white shoes.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds and having brown hair. She also has a heartbeat tattoo on her right wrist and forearm.

Anyone with information about Drury’s location is asked to call 911.

