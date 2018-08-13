0 How to get free books for back-to-school season!

It’s back-to-school season again and that means kids are going to need books for reading at home to help encourage literacy.

Kellogg Company and Scholastic Books are doing their part to help readers at all levels get the material they need without breaking the bank.

Check out this free book promotion

As part of a limited-time promotion, you can get a free Scholastic book when you buy any participating Kellogg’s product now through September 30, 2018.

Examples of qualifying products include Eggo waffles, Nutri-Grain bars, Pop Tarts and Cheez-It crackers, to name just a few.

Many popular titles like Goosebumps, Captain Underpants and Clifford the Big Red Dog are available.

Here’s how the promotion works:

1. After you make your purchase, snap a picture of your receipt using your phone. Kellogg has very strict photo submission guidelines. The picture below is for illustrative purposes only.

2. Go to FeedingReading.com and register. If you already happen to be a member of the Kellogg’s loyalty program, additional registration won’t be necessary.

3. Upload a photo of your receipt. Each additional product you buy gets you one more free book. Limit 10 books per customer.

4. Receive a credit that’s redeemable for a book of your choice online at FeedingReading.com. You must redeem your credit by December 18, 2018 or it becomes invalid.

Keep in mind that fulfillment of your book order may take several weeks.

You’ll find a partial list of titles being offered below. The complete list of available titles can be viewed online after you register.

Beginning Readers

A Bad Case of Stripes

Clifford’s Day with Dad

Clifford’s First School Day

Owl Diaries

Peppa Pig: Bedtime for Peppa

Peppa Pig: Peppa Goes Swimming

Scooby Doo! Howling on the Playground

Scooby Doo! Museum Madness

Shopkins: Welcome to Shopville

Shopkins: Baby-Sitting Blues

The Magic School Bus Presents: Planet Earth

The Magic School Bus Presents: The Human Body

Middle Readers

Captain Underpants: The Adventures of Super Diaper Baby

Geronimo Stilton #4: The Galactic Goal

Harlem

Infinity Ring #1: A Mutiny in Time

Infinity Ring #2: Divida and Conquer

Maya & Miguel: Papi Joins the Band

Rainbow Magic The Sports Fairies (series)

Starring Jules (as Herself)

The Baby-Sitters Club #1: Kristy’s Great Idea

There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly!

Tween/Teen

Goosebumps (series)

Horizon

Jackie Robinson: American Hero

Mark of the Thief

Sundae My Prince Will Come

The Hypnotists

The Key to Extraordinary

The News Crew (series)

You’re Bacon Me Crazy

Bilingual/Spanish

El Capitán Calzoncillos y la ridícula historia de los seres del inodoro morado

Frida, El Secreto del Anillo del Pavo Real y Yo

Hombre Mosca y Frankenmosca

La lechera / The Milkmaid

Las aventuras de Uuk y Gluk, cavernícolas del futuro y maestros de Kung Fu

Pinta El Viento

Pueblo Fronterizo # 2: Guerra de quinceañeras

The key to maximizing this promotion is to buy any qualifying products as cheaply as you possibly can. For example, we bought a 12-ounce box of Kellogg’s Rice Krispies cereal for $2.14 before tax.

But when you think about it, paying a couple of bucks here is really a wash — as long as you stick to products you or your family would normally eat!

