Man charged with trying to set Allegheny County restaurant on fire

NORTH VERSAILLES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he tried to set an Allegheny County restaurant on fire.

Court documents obtained by Channel 11 show police were called to Hook Fish and Chicken on Loews Drive in North Versailles Township around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find four people holding a man down on the ground.

The business owner interpreted for another person, who claimed the man on the ground had broken into the building and tried to set it on fire.

The man, identified as Brian David Bowyer Jr., 32, allegedly threw an object through a glass door, went inside with a gas can and dumped the gas throughout the building. Employees then restrained Bowyer until police arrived.

The business owner said he does not know who Bowyer is, but claimed he’d tried to set the business on fire previously.

Police say Bowyer had a gas can funnel and a lighter on him. They reportedly found a gas can on scene and could smell gas in the business and on Bowyer.

Online court records show Bowyer is charged with burglary, arson and related offenses. He is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing later this month.

