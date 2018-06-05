Survey: These cities are home to the most ‘Bridezillas'

If you’ve ever gotten married or been involved in a big wedding, you know all about the nerves, jitters and general uptight-ness that can consume the bridal party and their families in the months and weeks leading up to the big day.
The term “Bridezilla” was coined to describe a too-be-married woman who gets a little too caught up (some might say obsessed) with making her big day perfect. According to a new survey, they are legion — and they may actually be thriving in the city where you live or one near you.
The survey, conducted by the WE TV network (conveniently home to a reality TV show called Bridezillas), revealed the top 15 media markets where Bridezilla behaviors are most prominent.
These cities have the highest concentration of ‘Bridezillas’
According to a WE TV blog post on the findings, the term “Bridezilla” is about empowerment and taking control of your wedding. So, if you happen to know a bride (or groom) who fits the bill, hopefully they’ll say “I do” to your assessment.
Here are the top 15 “Bridezilla” cities, according to WE TV.
- New York City
- San Francisco
- Detroit
- Houston
- Tampa
- Minneapolis
- Philadelphia
- Seattle
- Dallas
- Los Angeles
- Atlanta
- Chicago
- Boston
- Washington, D.C.
- Phoenix
Money expert Clark Howard’s daughter recently tied the knot herself and — far from a Bridezilla — here’s how she saved a ton of $$$ on her wedding.
