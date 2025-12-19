Pittsburgh police asking for help finding missing 16-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jocelyn Penatzer was reported missing by a family member after receiving new information about her possible whereabouts, police said. She is believed to be in need of medical attention.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said the photos shared are from the summer, and it is believed that she has lost weight since then.

Jocelyn is known to frequent the Wilkinsburg and Homewood neighborhoods.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

