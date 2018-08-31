0 Walmart is making big changes to its stores before Black Friday

If you plan to shop at Walmart between now and Christmas, there are some big changes that you’re sure to notice.

After Toys R Us went out of business, Walmart has decided to expand its already large assortment of toys for people who shop in stores and on its website, Walmart.com.

Walmart expands its assortment of new and exclusive toys

In a news release, Walmart said there will be 30% new toys in select stores and 40% more toys online before Black Friday:

“Walmart has always been a destination for toys. Parents shop us for our wide selection of top brands and because we bring fun to stores in ways that only Walmart can,” said Anne Marie Kehoe, vice president of toys, Walmart U.S. “But today, we are making even bigger investments in the category to ensure we have the widest selection of toys at the best prices and an unmatched in-store and online experience to show customers the best place to shop for toys is Walmart.”

Walmart says “America’s Best Toy Shop” includes expanded aisles and the best selection of toys. New toy brands now available at Walmart include Pomsies, Fancy Nancy, Boxy Girls, Grumblies and Hairdorables.

Online-only exclusives include the DC Comics 6-Volt Justice League Batmobile and KidKraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen with 30 Piece Play Food.

In-store toy demos

Walmart is also adding in-store events and demos to help parents and kids test, play and shop for toys. This is something that Toys R Us tried during its final holiday shopping season before closing.

As for Walmart, it plans to host its first National Play Day on September 8 in more than 1,500 stores.

Toy Rated by Kids list

Walmart brings together hundreds of kids every year to play with toys and features their favorites in its Top Rated by Kids list. There are 40 toys on the list for this holiday season, up from 25 in previous years:

Barbie Dreamhouse Fisher-Price Little People Take Turns Skyway Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage (Walmart exclusive) LEGO Creator Pirate Roller Coaster Nerf Laser Ops 2 Pack Playmobil Hidden Temple with T-Rex Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper (Walmart exclusive) Razor Ultra Spark Scooter Sing & Spin Scooter Minnie Disney Princess Rapunzel Tower Vanity (Walmart exclusive) Harry Potter Wizard Training Wands Imaginext Jurassic World Jurassic Rex Incredibles 2 Jack Jack Doll Paw Patrol Fire Truck Ride-On (Walmart exclusive) Paw Patrol Fire Truck Peppa Pig Fun Fair Playset (Walmart exclusive) PJ Masks Romeo’s Lab Playset New product from Hatchimal, hatching Oct. 5 Little Live Pets Wrapples LOL Surprise House Lost Kitties Moj Moj Claw Machine Fingerlings Hugs Num Nom Silly Shakers Maker PikMi Pops Super Flip Ryans World Giant Mystery Egg Treasure X Single Pack Air Hogs Supernova

All Star Hover Board (Walmart exclusive)

Fisher Price Laugh & Learn 3-in-1 Smart Car

Kumi Kreator

Little Live Pets Rollie My Kissing Puppy

Polaris 1.5 RC (Walmart exclusive)

Really Rad Robots Mi-Bro

Rideamals Scout Interactive Pony (Walmart exclusive)

STEM Jr. Wonder Lab

Terra Sect RC

Trail Buster RC (Walmart exclusive)

VTech Explore & Write Activity Desk

Zoom Tubes Car Trax

Layaway is back!

Starting August 31, layaway is back at Walmart. The retailer says customers can use layaway to reserve items from the Top Rated by Kids list and thousands of items in Walmart stores. Read more here.

