New site plan gives insight into future of Century III Mall

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — It’s been a year since demolition began at the Century III Mall. Now, we’re learning more about what developers envision for the site.

Recently, Atlantic Retail began marketing a new site plan, hoping to attract “big box, junior anchor, outparcel and inline tenants.”

“Become a part of the historic redevelopment of the former Century III Mall,” the site plan reads in part.

Sources familiar with the plan tell our partners at Pittsburgh Business Times that an affiliate of Chicago-based Key Development Partners is expected to be the owner of the future site.

